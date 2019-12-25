Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Holly Energy Partners, L.P.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Holly Energy Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on Holly Energy Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $24.77.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $22.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $167,852,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,270,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,938,000 after buying an additional 49,856 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 535,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 98,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 144,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

