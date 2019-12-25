SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.39) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($7.44). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.82) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann restated a “positive” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $45.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after buying an additional 754,706 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

