FY2019 EPS Estimates for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Cut by B. Riley

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TETRA Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

TTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $257.36 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.74. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. TETRA Technologies’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,582,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,630 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 972,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 362,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

