Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Getting Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) have trended extremely negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Medical Marijuana earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MJNA opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Medical Marijuana has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the medical marijuana and industrial hemp markets. Its products range from patented and proprietary based cannabinoid products to seed and stalk or isolated high value extracts manufactured and formulated for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical industries.

