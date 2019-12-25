Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Reaches New 52-Week High at $126.30

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €126.30 ($146.86) and last traded at €126.10 ($146.63), with a volume of 9722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €124.70 ($145.00).

BC8 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DZ Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €102.00 ($118.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €117.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €101.30.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

