Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.45

Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €43.45 ($50.52) and last traded at €43.20 ($50.23), with a volume of 920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €43.20 ($50.23).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAE shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.83 ($55.62).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01. The stock has a market cap of $526.47 million and a P/E ratio of -15.63.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

