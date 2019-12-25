Bayer (ETR:BAYN) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.00

Bayer AG (ETR:BAYN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €74.00 ($86.05) and last traded at €73.91 ($85.94), with a volume of 874467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €71.50 ($83.14).

The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.35.

About Bayer (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

