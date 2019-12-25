Ibstock (LON:IBST) Hits New 52-Week High at $300.00

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.95), with a volume of 20414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299.80 ($3.94).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ibstock to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 268 ($3.53) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ibstock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ibstock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 278.38 ($3.66).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 267.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 242.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.67.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

