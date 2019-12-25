Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $998.00

Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 998 ($13.13) and last traded at GBX 995.15 ($13.09), with a volume of 20625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 996 ($13.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 52.43 and a quick ratio of 52.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 957.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 941.19. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.10. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

In related news, insider Susan Inglis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 946 ($12.44) per share, for a total transaction of £47,300 ($62,220.47).

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

