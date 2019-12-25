Tyman (LON:TYMN) Sets New 52-Week High at $270.00

Shares of Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.55), with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.49).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYMN. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tyman from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tyman from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45. The stock has a market cap of $529.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 248.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 231.09.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

