Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 12-Month High at $807.00

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 807 ($10.62) and last traded at GBX 801.64 ($10.55), with a volume of 10456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 801 ($10.54).

SAFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Safestore from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 726.67 ($9.56).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 747.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 672.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ?Une Pièce en Plus? in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

