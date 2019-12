Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 12-Month High at $807.00

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 807 ($10.62) and last traded at GBX 801.64 ($10.55), with a volume of 10456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 801 ($10.54).

SAFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Safestore from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 726.67 ($9.56).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 747.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 672.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ?Une Pi├Ęce en Plus? in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

