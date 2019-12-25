Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.38

Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €17.38 ($20.21) and last traded at €17.68 ($20.56), with a volume of 536 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.58 ($20.44).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHK. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.75 ($22.97) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.80 ($23.02) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.11 ($23.38).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €18.46 and a 200-day moving average of €21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

