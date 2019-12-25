CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.98

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €10.98 ($12.77) and last traded at €10.92 ($12.70), with a volume of 9586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €10.80 ($12.56).

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CropEnergies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $989.42 million and a P/E ratio of 21.52.

About CropEnergies (ETR:CE2)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol and other biofuels, and related products produced from grain and other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; and ProtiWanze, a liquid protein for cattle and pigs.

