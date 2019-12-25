GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $192.00

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 191.60 ($2.52), with a volume of 352795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.53).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $821.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67.

Get GCP Student Living alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from GCP Student Living’s previous dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. GCP Student Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In other news, insider David Hunter bought 10,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £18,841.30 ($24,784.66).

GCP Student Living Company Profile (LON:DIGS)

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Student Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Student Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.