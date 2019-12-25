Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.20

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €134.20 ($156.05) and last traded at €136.40 ($158.60), with a volume of 5794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €131.80 ($153.26).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Amadeus FiRe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €120.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €113.22. The stock has a market cap of $715.28 million and a PE ratio of 26.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.