John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $121.50

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121.50 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 121.33 ($1.60), with a volume of 21973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.60).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.76. The stock has a market cap of $602.63 million and a P/E ratio of 9.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

