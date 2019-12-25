NRG Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,738 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,269% compared to the average volume of 200 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

NRG Energy stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.77. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

