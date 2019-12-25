Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $144.00

Shares of Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 142.40 ($1.87), with a volume of 21379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.88).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Learning Technologies Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Learning Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 139.67 ($1.84).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.22. The stock has a market cap of $936.10 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 3,475,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

