AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4,688.00

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,688 ($61.67) and last traded at GBX 4,694 ($61.75), with a volume of 7646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,668 ($61.40).

AVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEVA Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,048.13 ($53.25).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,475.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,017.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion and a PE ratio of 132.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.26%.

About AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

