Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $239.50

Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 239.50 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 236.50 ($3.11), with a volume of 5998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.50 ($3.11).

CHG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 203.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 190.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $673.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

In related news, insider Laurie Bowen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £29,700 ($39,068.67).

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

