Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.54

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$21.54 ($15.28) and last traded at A$21.47 ($15.23), with a volume of 28631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$21.47 ($15.23).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$16.73. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous interim dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

