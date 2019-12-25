Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,177 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,080% compared to the typical volume of 54 put options.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $70,520.76. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 33.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 69.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTX opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $19.71.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.33). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.54 EPS. Garrett Motion’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Garrett Motion will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Garrett Motion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.