Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,550.00

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and last traded at GBX 2,535.50 ($33.35), with a volume of 5273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,550 ($33.54).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,361.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,279.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

In other Pantheon International news, insider Mary Ann Sieghart acquired 1,325 shares of Pantheon International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,278 ($29.97) per share, for a total transaction of £30,183.50 ($39,704.68). Also, insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 127 shares of Pantheon International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,334 ($30.70) per share, with a total value of £2,964.18 ($3,899.21). Insiders bought 2,272 shares of company stock worth $5,269,648 over the last quarter.

Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and directly in private companies.

