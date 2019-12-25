Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 5.00

News articles about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have trended extremely positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a media sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the chip maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,248 shares of company stock worth $3,888,514. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

