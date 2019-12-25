Michael W. R. Dobson Sells 75,000 Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Stock

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total transaction of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53).

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at GBX 3,385 ($44.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion and a PE ratio of 20.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12 month low of GBX 2,322 ($30.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,271.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,041.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,250 ($42.75) price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.81) price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,080.78 ($40.53).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

