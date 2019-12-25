Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) Buys 2,900 Shares of NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) Stock

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) insider Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) purchased 2,900 shares of NMC Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,720 ($22.63) per share, for a total transaction of £49,880 ($65,614.31).

Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NMC Health alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) purchased 1,700 shares of NMC Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($19.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,650 ($32,425.68).

NMC opened at GBX 1,782 ($23.44) on Wednesday. NMC Health PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,059 ($40.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,316.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,393.10. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMC shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMC Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of NMC Health from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,607.75 ($47.46).

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.