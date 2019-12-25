Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) Buys 2,900 Shares of NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) Stock

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) insider Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) purchased 2,900 shares of NMC Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,720 ($22.63) per share, for a total transaction of £49,880 ($65,614.31).
Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 20th, Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) purchased 1,700 shares of NMC Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($19.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,650 ($32,425.68).
NMC opened at GBX 1,782 ($23.44) on Wednesday. NMC Health PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,059 ($40.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,316.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,393.10. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81.
NMC Health Company Profile
NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.
