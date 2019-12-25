Mark Cutler Acquires 12,500 Shares of Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) Stock

Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) insider Mark Cutler purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £5,750 ($7,563.80).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Mark Cutler acquired 20,700 shares of Van Elle stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £9,315 ($12,253.35).

Van Elle stock opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Van Elle Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82 ($1.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Van Elle in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

