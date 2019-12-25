Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Insider Tim Collier Sells 25,082 Shares

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) insider Tim Collier sold 25,082 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £210,939.62 ($277,479.11).

Shares of LON DMGT opened at GBX 851 ($11.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.09. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a one year low of GBX 555 ($7.30) and a one year high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 837.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 807.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Daily Mail and General Trust P L C alerts:

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4017.0001347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

DMGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 793.50 ($10.44).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.