Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Media coverage about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a news impact score of 2.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Samsung Electronics’ ranking:

Shares of SSNLF stock opened at $2,210.00 on Wednesday. Samsung Electronics has a 1 year low of $1,400.00 and a 1 year high of $2,450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,430.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSNLF shares. ValuEngine raised Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

