Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Stock Price

Dec 25th, 2019

Media coverage about Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) (OTCMKTS:MICCF) has trended positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE) earned a daily sentiment score of 2.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

MICCF opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. Millicom International Cellular S has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

About Millicom International Cellular SA(SWE)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

