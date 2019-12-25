David Gerard Woods Purchases 25,000 Shares of Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO) Stock

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO) insider David Gerard Woods acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($59,194.95).

Creo Medical Group stock opened at GBX 181 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The stock has a market cap of $220.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 190.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.29. Creo Medical Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 127.95 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 241.90 ($3.18).

About Creo Medical Group

Creo Medical Limited develops and sells instruments for surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. The company is developing instruments for endoscopy through a combination of bipolar radiofrequency and microwave energy in a single platform for tissue dissection, resection, ablation, and coagulation. It offers Speedboat RS2 instrument for endoscopic submucosal dissection.

