Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM) Insider James Parsons Buys 727,273 Shares

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM) insider James Parsons bought 727,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £21,818.19 ($28,700.59).

Shares of Regency Mines stock opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. Regency Mines Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Regency Mines (LON:RGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.26) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Regency Mines Company Profile

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

