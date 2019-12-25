Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM) Insider James Parsons Buys 727,273 Shares

Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM) insider James Parsons bought 727,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £21,818.19 ($28,700.59).

Shares of Regency Mines stock opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. Regency Mines Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Regency Mines (LON:RGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.26) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

