Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Michael de Villiers Acquires 743,370 Shares

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers bought 743,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £14,867.40 ($19,557.22).

Shares of Ariana Resources stock opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 million and a PE ratio of 6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.18. Ariana Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.98 ($0.04).

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Turkey. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Red Rabbit project, including the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors located in western Turkey.

