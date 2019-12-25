Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Michael de Villiers Acquires 743,370 Shares

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers bought 743,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £14,867.40 ($19,557.22).

Shares of Ariana Resources stock opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 million and a PE ratio of 6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.18. Ariana Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.98 ($0.04).

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Turkey. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Red Rabbit project, including the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors located in western Turkey.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Intel Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 5.00
Intel Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 5.00
Michael W. R. Dobson Sells 75,000 Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Stock
Michael W. R. Dobson Sells 75,000 Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Stock
Patrick James Meade Buys 2,900 Shares of NMC Health PLC Stock
Patrick James Meade Buys 2,900 Shares of NMC Health PLC Stock
Mark Cutler Acquires 12,500 Shares of Van Elle Holdings PLC Stock
Mark Cutler Acquires 12,500 Shares of Van Elle Holdings PLC Stock
Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Insider Tim Collier Sells 25,082 Shares
Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Insider Tim Collier Sells 25,082 Shares
Samsung Electronics Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds
Samsung Electronics Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report