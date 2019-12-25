Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Michael de Villiers Acquires 743,370 Shares

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers bought 743,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £14,867.40 ($19,557.22).
Shares of Ariana Resources stock opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 million and a PE ratio of 6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.18. Ariana Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.98 ($0.04).
