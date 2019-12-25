Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) Purchases 1,700 Shares of NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) Stock

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) insider Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($19.07) per share, with a total value of £24,650 ($32,425.68).

Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NMC Health alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) bought 2,900 shares of NMC Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,720 ($22.63) per share, with a total value of £49,880 ($65,614.31).

LON NMC opened at GBX 1,782 ($23.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,316.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,393.10. NMC Health PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,059 ($40.24). The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMC shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on NMC Health from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMC Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,607.75 ($47.46).

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.