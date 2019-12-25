Tom Rusin Purchases 13 Shares of Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Stock

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin purchased 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,273 ($16.75) per share, for a total transaction of £165.49 ($217.69).

Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Homeserve alerts:

On Wednesday, November 20th, Tom Rusin purchased 13 shares of Homeserve stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,243 ($16.35) per share, for a total transaction of £161.59 ($212.56).

HSV stock opened at GBX 1,284 ($16.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 39.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,220.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,175.17. Homeserve plc has a 52 week low of GBX 847.50 ($11.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,298 ($17.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSV. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,250 ($16.44)) on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Homeserve from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price target on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homeserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,342 ($17.65).

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.