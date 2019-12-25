Harry D. Hill Acquires 15,000 Shares of Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) Stock

Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) insider Harry D. Hill bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,838.99).

Shares of LON:HUNT opened at GBX 70 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.41. Hunters Property PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 56.50 ($0.74). The firm has a market cap of $22.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92.

About Hunters Property

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

