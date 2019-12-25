Harry D. Hill Acquires 15,000 Shares of Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) Stock

Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) insider Harry D. Hill bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,838.99).
Shares of LON:HUNT opened at GBX 70 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.41. Hunters Property PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 56.50 ($0.74). The firm has a market cap of $22.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92.
