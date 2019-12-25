Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Wipro (NYSE:WIT) has trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wipro earned a media sentiment score of 2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Wipro’s ranking:

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of WIT stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Wipro has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.