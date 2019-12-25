Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Earning Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have trended extremely negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a news impact score of -4.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVE:F opened at C$0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. Fiore Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44.

Get Fiore Gold alerts:

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.