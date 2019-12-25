Insider Buying: HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) insider William Salomon bought 50,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £94,000 ($123,651.67).

Shares of LON:HAN opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 million and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 530.40. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a 52-week low of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,140 ($15.00).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 Company Profile

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

