CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Getting Extremely Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) has trended extremely negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CTD earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTDH opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. CTD has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. CTD had a negative net margin of 614.02% and a negative return on equity of 293.55%.

CTD Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

