CHP Merger Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) Quiet Period Will Expire on January 1st

CHP Merger’s (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 1st. CHP Merger had issued 27,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CHPMU stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. CHP Merger has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

CHP Merger Company Profile

CHP Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

