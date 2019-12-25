Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation’s (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) Quiet Period Set To End on December 30th

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 30th. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:AMHCU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

