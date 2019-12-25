Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $173.00. The stock had previously closed at $134.17, but opened at $135.58. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $134.16, with a volume of 58,779 shares.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.80.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,621,000 after purchasing an additional 189,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

