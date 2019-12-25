Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $173.00. The stock had previously closed at $134.17, but opened at $135.58. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $134.16, with a volume of 58,779 shares.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.80.
In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.29.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.
