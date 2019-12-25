Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.54. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 1,162,649 shares.

Specifically, CEO James Monroe III acquired 2,871,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $1,119,900.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,454,656 shares of company stock worth $2,304,266.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 71.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 141,525 shares in the last quarter.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

