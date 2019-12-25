Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $73.15 and last traded at $73.10, with a volume of 25955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.1496 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 68,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 84,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 79.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

