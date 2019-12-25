Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $73.15 and last traded at $73.10, with a volume of 25955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.89.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.1496 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92.
About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.
