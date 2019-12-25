Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $27.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oportun Financial traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OPRT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

In other news, Director Carl Pascarella sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Also, major shareholder Madrone Partners, L.P. sold 1,976,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $29,646,825.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at about $602,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth about $62,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Corporation will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

