Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading 7.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $173.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics traded as high as $138.52 and last traded at $135.58, 4,186,333 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 197% from the average session volume of 1,407,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.17.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.80.
In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.68.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRPT)
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.
Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.