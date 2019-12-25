Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading 7.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $173.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics traded as high as $138.52 and last traded at $135.58, 4,186,333 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 197% from the average session volume of 1,407,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.17.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.80.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $8,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,474,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $6,304,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.68.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

