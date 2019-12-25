Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $98.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Leidos traded as high as $98.86 and last traded at $98.20, with a volume of 2168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.01.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LDOS. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

