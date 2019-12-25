Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Price Up 2.4% Following Earnings Beat

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s share price shot up 2.4% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $53.54 and last traded at $53.15, 48,642 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 783,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

In other news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $250,179.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 606.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

