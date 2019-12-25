Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Price Up 2.4% Following Earnings Beat

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s share price shot up 2.4% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $53.54 and last traded at $53.15, 48,642 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 783,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

In other news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $250,179.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 606.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

