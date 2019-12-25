ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $320.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ASML traded as high as $297.41 and last traded at $297.17, with a volume of 34768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.59.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Cheuvreux cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,170,000 after acquiring an additional 179,937 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,547,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ASML by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,626,000 after purchasing an additional 127,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ASML by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,117,000 after purchasing an additional 134,431 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.03 and a 200 day moving average of $240.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.06. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

